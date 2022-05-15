Nitin Raut highlights role of women in today's society at 9th edition of Lokmat Women's Summit

The 9th edition of Lokmat Women's Summit was a star-studded affair, Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board and former Member of Rajya Sabha,Vijay Darda presided over the function. Lokmat Media in association with Pigeon and Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society, Nagpur, had organised event which was presented by Lodha Gold TMT Bar in Nagpur on Saturday, May 14. The chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women Rupali Chakankar, principal secretary (environment and protocol) Manisha Mhaiskar, Amravati city police commissioner Arti Singh, founder of Indian Muslim Women's Movement Zakia Soman, director of Innovation and Incubation Centre of Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Apoorva Palkar, Captain Shivani Kalra of Air India Limited, activist against child trafficking Sunita Kar, actresses Isha Koppikar, Rasika Dugal and Sanjana Sanghi, and activist espousing the cause of alopecia affected women Ketaki Jani were prominently present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupali Chakankar said that, mothers should empower girls to struggle. Continuing further she said, “State Commission for Women had to start a helpline in view of increase in crimes against women which prompted the launch of ‘Aayog Aaplya Daari’ campaign,” she added. Echoing similar sentiments, Mr. Vijay Darda said, Women have achieved success in various fields through hard work and strong willpower.“ In the coming days, empowering them, making women financially literate and educating them will be our aim, Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister of district, highlighted the role of Women in today's world. Citing examples of women Prime Minister's and Chief Minister's in shaping the future of many countries. State-level awards were also presented during the summit.

