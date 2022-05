NKM, GKM, SNG girls in semis

Nagpur, May25

Navyuvak Krida Mandal (NMM) along with Gurudeonagar Krida Mandal (GKM) and Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana entered the semi-finals in the Sub-Junior Basketball Tournament organised under Khasdar Krid aMahotsav at three different venues in the city on Wednesday.

NKM recorded 36-31 win over Saraswati Kanya Sangh whereas GKM downed PBG 2-12. SNG entered the semis defeating NBYS 30-11.

RESULTS (All quarterfinals)

Girls: NKM (Mitali Kohale 27, Sparshika Gat 5) bt SKS (Tanvi Telange 11, Hrushika Dhok 7) 36-31 (9-8, 2-7, 12-7, 13-9); GKM (Palak Panchbudhe 9) bt PBG (Tanvi Wankhede 4)20-12 (7-4, 0-4, 5-2, 8-2); SNG (Kanishka Mande 11, Riddhi Borkar 9) bt NBYS (Saisa Bhagat 8) 30-11 (5-5, 3-0, 11-1, 11-5)