NSM win by six wickets

Batting first Ruby Colts scored 79 for 9 in 17 overs. Only opening batsman Abhinav Sarda (12) managed to cross the double-digit. For Ruby Colts, captain Parth Sharma (2 for 6) and Gaurav Wani (2 for 17) were the main wicket takers.

In reply, NSM achieved the target in 14 overs losing four wickets. After losing three wickets for 24 runs, Veer Jadhav (13) and Zion Scott (15) ensured the victory.

For Ruby Colts, Rohit Kute and Aaron Dcruz got one wicket each. Meanwhile the matches at other three venues were abandoned due to unplayable condition following yesterday's heavy rain in Nagpur.

According to academy director Samir Khare, " We are aware of the climatic conditions and made all efforts for the teams coming on ground should get the match to be played. Covers were placed in 30 yard circle and wickets too. Let's hope that matches would be played on Saturday"