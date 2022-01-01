NU badminton teams declared

Nagpur, Jan 1

The Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University has declared men and women team for West Zone Inter-University Badminton Championship organised by Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwaviyalaya at Bhopal from January 5 to 8. The university teams will leave for the venue on January 3.

Teams

Women's: Bhargavi Rambhad, Devika Kawale, Chaitali Nayase, Shruti Chokandre (LAD).

Stand-byes: Aaishwarya Pimpalapure (LAD), Shalmoni Johnson (Hislop College), Divya Ramteke (Govt. Engineering College), Shalaka Deshpande (Priyadarshini College of Engineering), Nandini Chandak (RCOEM).

Men's: Nabil Ahmad (Hislop College), Asit Desai (DNC), Animesh Ghate (Hislop College), Aryan Lambat (New Arts Commerce & Science College, Wardha), Priyanshu Rambhad( Nashikrao Tirpude College of Physical Education), Ansh Jain (DNC), Makrand Nimbalkar (Hislop College).

Stand-byes: Aditya Darekar (DNC), Kartikey Bhotmange (CPC), Nishad Chore (Hislop College),

Yash Gowardhane (New Arts Commerce & Science College, Wardha), Vaibhav Mithe (Kamla Nehru Mahavidyalaya), Varad Joshi (RCOEM).