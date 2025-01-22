NU women's football team declared

The director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTMNU Dr Sharad Suryawanshi declared teh team.

Team: Shalini Rangari, Madhuri Bhyoar (both MMD College Gondia), Malviya Tembhurne (Zulelal Institute), Mahima Pande, Ranjana Khushwaha and Shruti Kolte (IDCPE), Nidhi Varma, Sneha Uikey, Sejal Sonare and Vedika Mourya (all Hislop College), Madhuri Marathe (Vasantrao Naik), Ruchika Shambharkar (RS Birkar), Ritika Bansode and Shikha Kalakoti (NTCPE), Namrata Chandel (GS Commerce, Wardha), Ashwini Jamadar (Taiwade College), Mohak Bano Sheikh (DB Science), Mahak Sheikh (DNC). Prakshik Kuntalwar (Vidya Vikas), Aishwarya Budhe (Chakradhar Arts, College, Science College Gondia.