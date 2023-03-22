ODI WC: Nagpur not among vanues

The BCCI has shortlisted at least a dozen venues for the 10-team marquee event, which will see 48 matches, including three knockouts across the 46-day period, a cricket website report said.

The 11 other shortlisted venues, according to the report, are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.

The list of 12 cities, however, does not include Mohali and Nagpur, which had hosted a Test match against visiting Australia recently. India had won the title when it last hosted the 50-over World Cup in 2011. In 2011. Nagpur city hosted four World Cup matches including England vs Netherlands (Feb 22, 2011), Australia vs New Zealand (Feb 25), Canada vs Zimbabwe (Feb 28), India vs South Africa (March 12).

In this regard when contacted VCA president Justice Vinay Deshpande (retired) he expressed ignorance about it. " We have not received any communication in this regard from the BCCI", he said.