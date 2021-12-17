Olympian Singh, shuttler Jwala to grace KKM event

London Olympian and former star drag flicker of Indian hockey team Sandeep Singh and renowned Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta will be the star attraction for the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKM) events’ launching dates and release of coffee table book.

The programme is going to be held on Saturday at 12.30 pm at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Sabhagruh, Reshimbagh.

Addressing media persons chief convener of the former mayor Sandeep Joshi said union Minister for Road and Highways, will announce the dates of the fourth edition of KKM and also release the coffee table book. Sandeep Singh, an Arjuna award winner, is Minister of State for Sports in Haryana while Jwala is Arjuna Award winner in badminton.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule will be the chief guests. Member of Parliament Dr Vikas Mahatme, former MLC Sulekha Kumbhare, MLC Pravin Datke, MLC Ajay Sancheti, former MP Krishna Khopde, MLA Girish Vyas, MLC Mohan Mate, MLA Vikas Kumbhare and MLC Nago Ganar will be the guests of honour.

NMC Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar, corporator Nagesh Sahare, Ashish Mukim and others were present at the press conference.