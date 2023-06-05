Only miracle can take Vid into knockouts

On the other hand, even a draw is enough for Punjab to sail into knockouts. Therefore, the pressure will be on Vidarbha to perform.

In last league matches, both the teams recorded stunning victories over their opponents. While Vidarbha edged out Gujarat by 18 runs while defending small target of 72 runs, Punjab halted the winning streak of Madhya Pradesh by defeating them by an innings and 122 runs. Therefore the confidence of both teams is high.

However, Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar in his talk with Lokmat Times after recording victory over Gujarat said that they will go into the match with positive mindset. " If we follow the process properly, then result may come in our favour", he had said. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav will add the strength to Vidarbha pace attack.