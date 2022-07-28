Opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Vidarbha tour, meets farmers in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar is on a Vidarbha tour. Today (July 28) he visited the flood-affected villages of the Gadchiroli district. Vidarbha has been ravaged by rain since last one month. Due to heavy rains in various districts of Vidarbha, many villages were hit by floods. Hundreds of acres of agriculture have come under water, crops have been destroyed and farmers have suffered huge losses. Ajit Pawar today visited the flood-affected villages to take stock of the flood situation in the Gadchiroli district.

Due to heavy rains in the main two months for paddy cultivation, it will not be of much use even after taking the crop. Therefore, the farmers demanded from Ajit Pawar that the government should announce the aid by making Panchnama of the lands here as soon as possible.