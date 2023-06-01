Overseas Education Fair on June 4

KC Overseas Education earlier known as Krishna Consultants is one of the prominent overseas education consultants in South Asia. They have been offering the best of the study abroad options and services to aspirants for 25 years.

This fair offers the best in terms of universities, colleges, and education programs across the world by bringing a gamut of top universities, experts from global education domains & delegates from reputed universities under one roof.

For further details, the interested may visit KC Overseas Education’s Head Office: Plot No. 10/2, IT Park, Nagpur . The aspirants can also approach KC’s Branch Office on 1st Floor, Block No. 112, Shriram Tower, Kingsway, Sadar, Nagpur . a