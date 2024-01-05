Paliwal hits 84 as Services score 223/8 on Day 1

Paliwal's 84 run knock and his 135 run partnership with wicketkeeper batter LS Kumar (73, 195b, 10x4) for the fifth wicket was the major highlight of the day. The game started half an hour late due to dampness on the wicket. Utilising freshness on the wicket, Vidarbha delivered some quick blows to the opponents and at one stage they were struggling on 35 for four thanks to the pacers. First Aditya Thakre clean bowled Ravi Chauhan in the eighth over and then Indian pacer Umesh Yadav castled Shubham Rohilla (8) with just 26 runs were on board. Aanshul Gupta (21) who made some good start was removed by Yadav and then soon Darshan Nalkande got rid of Vineet Dhankhar. Thus first four wickets of Services fell on 35 runs in 16 overs.

After collapse, Paliwal and Ls Kumar started rescue work. After important first hour, they started to build up a partnership rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries. They frustrated Vidarbha bowlers who looked simply unplayable in the first hour. In the process both the batters completed their half-centuries. Finally Thakre gave much much-needed breakthrough to Vidarbha by dismissing Paliwal with 170 runs on board. Pulkit Narang contributed 14 before he was caught by Ramaswamy off Darshan Nalkande when the score was 206. Soon Aditya Sarwate trapped LS Kumar in front of stumps and then Arjun Sharma (13) was caught by Nalkande off veteran offie Akshay Wakhare. At stumpsPoonam Poonia was playing on 2.

For Vidarbha, pacers Umesh Yadav (2 for 64), Aditya Thakre (2 for 34) and Darshan Nalkande (2 for 40) shared six wickets between them.

Brief scores

Services (1st innings): 223 for 8 in 8o overs ( Rajat Paliwal 84, LS Kumar 73, Aanshul Gupta 21, Umesh Yadav 2 for 64, Aditya Thakre 2 for 34, Darshan Nalkande 2 for 40) Vs Vidarbha.