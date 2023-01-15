Pallotti, St Ursula win hockey titles

The meet is conducted by Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association. While the boys beat Swaminarayan School on penalties, St Ursula girls blanked same school 2-0 for title. The boys final went into ti-breaker after both the teams failed to score in regulation time. Atrik Mishra and H Siddique scored for Pallottti while Krish Nikose managed to score for Swaminarayan.

In the girls’ summit clash, St Ursula rode on Trishala Nicham’s double strike to win the title.

Trisha put St Ursula ahead in the 3rd minute and then added another in the 24th minute. Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Darshana Pandit.

Hockey trials tomorrow

Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association (NDUHA) will be conducting trials to pick players for Hockey Maharashtra selection trials for the U-18 women’s team which will be participate in Khelo India Youth Games to be held at Bhubaneswar from December 20-30. The trials will be held at Vidarbha Women’s Hockey Association ground on Sunday at 7.30 am.