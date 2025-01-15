Pallotti to host 'Udyamotsav 2025'

. Selected as one of only 14 institutions across India—and one of just two in Maharashtra—St. Vincent Pallotti College has been entrusted with this significant responsibility to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. Udyamotsav 2025 is set to be a landmark event fostering innovation and investment in India’s startup ecosystem.

"Udyamotsav 2025" serves as a dedicated fundraising platform for early-stage startups, offering a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with leading investors. For Udyamotsav 2025, a staggering 10,000 applications were received nationwide. Following a rigorous selection process, 3,000 teams advanced past the first round, and 350 were shortlisted in the second round. These finalists were then distributed across 14 centers in India. 8 teams from AICTE, 3 teams from St. Vincent Pallotti College of Engineering & Technology (SVPCET), Nagpur, and 1 team from IIM Nagpur, notably, 12 teams will convene at St. Vincent Pallotti College of Engineering & Technology, Nagpur, serving as one of the esteemed host centers for this prestigious event.