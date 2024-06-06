Parag shines in Ira's 6-0 victory

It was a one-sided battle in which Ira International players toyed with Gorewada HC team. Ira earned a penalty stroke in the 6th minute of play and Gaurkar made no mistake in bulging the net to put his side ahead.

Mohit Rahangdale chipped in with a soft goal to give Ira 2- 0 lead in the 19th minute. A minute later Gaurkar converted another penalty stroke to make it 3-0. The goal scoring spree continued as Vedant Dhoke scored the fourth goal in the

21st, Saksham Singh in the 22nd and Vedant Gajbhiye in the 24th. In the girls section,

Ira Team A thrashed VHA girls by seven goals to one. Lavanya Sahare, Akshara Awari and Bhargavi Urwadkar

scored a brace each for the winning side. While Lavanya scored her goals in the 2nd and 13th minutes Bhargavi scored in

16th and 19th minutes. Akshara Awari scored her two goals in 6th and 14th minute. Pariksha Nihade too scored a goal for Ira in the 17th minute. The consolation goal for VHA came from the stick of Palak in the 18th minute.