Patil clinches double crown

Nagpur, March 28

Sachin Patil bagged a double crown in the Gondwana Club-MSLTA Seniors Open Tennis Tournament that concluded on Sunday.

Patil won the singles and doubles titles in the 35-plus age group. In the singles, top seed Patil defeated second seed Rohan Khune 8- 3 in a one-sided affair.

Patil played some brilliant shots with some deft placement and heavy serves. Khune fought hard yet lost key points to go down. Then in the doubles, Patil and Deepak Gopchandani defeated Mangesh Neware and Vishal Gedam 8-4 in the summit clash. In the 65-plus men’s category, the duo of of left-handed former India player M Suresh and R Menon pipped M Kriplani and DS Rao 8-6 .

. Chief guest president of Gondwana Club Pankaj Chokhani gave away the prizes. Sudhir Bhiwapurkar, Ashok Bhiwapurkar, Parth Majumdar, Naresh Chafekar, Rajeshwari Jaiswal and Rajan Nair were among those present on the occasion. Dr Darshan Dakshindas conducted the proceeduings