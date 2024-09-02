'Petrochemical Complex in Vid need of the hour', Ved delegations meets Fadnavis

The VED delegation presented Engineers India Ltd.’s (EIL) Techno-Economic Feasibility Study to Fadnavis, highlighting the necessity of establishing a Petrochemical Complex in Vidarbha.

During the meeting, Shivkumar Rao emphasised the critical need for a Petrochemical Complex in Vidarbha, a region currently burdened by high costs of petroleum products and petrochemicals due to logistical challenges.

Shivkumar Rao, underscored the project's potential to retain local talent and prevent the migration of skilled workers to metro cities. He highlighted that the complex could spur related investments and stimulates the growth of MSMEs, contributing to sustainable economic development in the region.

EIL's feasibility study, which was accepted by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in October 2023, has confirmed the project's viability. The study noted that the Addl. Butibori Industrial Area has adequate infrastructure, including land, electricity, water, and manpower, making it an ideal location for the complex.

Rina Sinha expressed their gratitude for the deputy CM's upport and eagerly anticipates the positive impact the Petrochemical Complex will have on the Vidarbha region.