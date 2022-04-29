PHCA, SB City record victories

Nagpur, April 29

Pravin Hingnikar Cricket Academy (PHCA) and host Shri Binzani City College Cricket Academy recorded easy victories over their opponents in AK Gandhi Memorial Under-25 T-20 Cricket Tournament jointly organised by Shri Binzani City College and Shri Binzani City College Cricket Academy on Friday.

In the first day PHCA recorded nine-wicket victory over Sahas Cricket Club. Batting first Sahas were restricted to 95 for 8 in 13 overs. Pranay Nyalewar (49) missed the half-century by one runs. Nihar Uikey contributed 19. For PHCA, Prerit Agrawal snared three wickets conceding 12 runs whereas Vivlesh Boddolu took two for 23.

In reply, PHCA achieved the target losing just one wicket in 10.2 overs.

Agrawal excelled with bat also and knocked off an unbeaten 40 in 22 balls. A Choudhary too batted well and scored 35 in 26 balls. Agrawal was declared man-of-the-match for his all-around show.

In another match, SB City downed MS Dhoni Academy by seven wickets.

Batting first Dhoni Academy scored 128 for 8 in 20 overs . Aman Khan (44) and Harsheet Raut (17) were the main scorers. For SB City, Ashutosh Singh and Mohit Shinde shared six wickets between them giving away 21 and 29 runs respectively.

In reply, SG City chased the target losing just three wickets in 14.1 overs. Thanks to Mohit Shinde who played an unbeaten knock of 65 in 42 balls. Anjeet Prasad too batted well and scored 31-ball 43.

For Dhoni Academy, Abhishek Dhote and Piyush Sawarkar were chipped in with one wicket each. Mohit Shinde of SB City was declared man-of-the-match.