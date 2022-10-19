Piyush enters third round

Piyush initially looked a little rusty and took time to find the right rhythm. But, eventually, he got the better of Rohit to win the match 2-0.

Second seed Anurag Giri also played his second round as he looked in sublime form. Giri outplayed his opponent Amit Shende to win the match 2-0.

In another match, Pankaj Lalwani (8th Seed) played against Kaustubh Wanjari. Pankaj maintained a healthy lead in both frames to win the match comfortably.

Results

Piyush Kushwaha bt Rohit Maheshwari 2-0 (67-15, 63-15); Anurag Giri bt Amit Shende 2-0 (59-29, 89-24); Pankaj Lalwani bt Kaustubh Wanjari 2-0 (80-19, 74-23)