PM Modi mentions Sanjana in his address to Indian contingent

Nagpur, July 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with Birmingham Commonwealth Games athletes mentioned cyclist Sanjana Joshi's name on Wednesday. The CWG begins from July 28 to August 8.

While addressing the athletes Modi said, " This Indian team for the Commonwealth Games is a special one. The team is a combination of experienced athletes as well as young and energetic teenagers.The team has 14-year-old Anhat Singh (Squash), 16-year-old Sanjana Sushil Joshi (Sprint Distance Triathlon, which), Shefali and Baby Zahana...these are 17-18 year-old kids. These teenagers are on a mission to make India proud (in the CWG)"

He further said, “You all are not only representing India in sports but you are representing new India at an international level,” A total of 215 Indian athletes will be participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Nagpur’s Sanjana Joshi is the only athlete from Nagpur selected to be part of the Indian squad for the Commonwealth Games. She is selected in the Indian team for the Sprint Triathlon.Prime Minister Modi said that the Indian team is a mix of experience and youth and will make the country proud.