PNB dethrone 23-yrs champ RBI

In the individual events, Raju Katare(BOI) and Anagha Mohrir (RBI) emerged men's and women's singles champions. While Katare defeated Abdul Sagir (RBI) 20-18, 15-16, 17-11 , Anagha Mohrir (RBI) overcame Bhaghyshree Rudrakar ( union Bank) 25-4.

BSC officials Mangesh Puranik, Tribhovan Meshram , Praveen Gurungr worked hard for the success of the tournament.

Siddhartha Narnaware was chief referee while Manohar Wankhede assisted him as assistant refree, informs BSCvice president Sharad Padhhye.

Results (individual events)

Men's singles QF: Abdul Sagir (RBI) beat Vikas Lokhande (BOM) 25-0,25-0; Pradeep Fulpatil (BOM) beat A B Roka 24-0, 25-0; Raju Katare (BOI) beat Mangesh Godbole 25-4, 20-10; Avinash Rawani (PNB) beat Harish Hedau 22-12, 22-8/

Semis: Raju Katare (BOI) beat Avinash Rawani (PNB)25-8, 25-4, Abdul Sagir (RBI) beat Pradip Fulpatil (BOM)25-1, 25-0

Final: Raju Katare (BOI) beat Abdul Sagir (RBI) 20-18, 15-16, 17-11

Women singles semis: Anagha Mohrir (RBI) beat Jayashree Khapre (UBI) by 19-0; Bhaghyshree Rudrakar (UBI) beat Ritushree Meshram (RBI) by 22-0

Women final: Anagha Mohrir (RBI) beat Bhaghyshree Rudrakar (Union Bank) bt 25-4