Podar International Besa triumph

Podar International won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 102 for five in 15 overs. After the initial collapse Avyesh Bhiwapurkar 30 (33b, 2x4) and Manav Dahake 38* (25 b, 4x4) controlled the innings and helped Podar to cross the 100-run mark. For DPS, Manav Raheja (2 for 12) was the main wicket-taker. Parth Ojha, Bhavya Talreja and Gaurav Bishnoi were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, DPS Kamptee Road were restricted to 74 in 15 overs losing seven wickets. Captain Rohit Ramteke 24 (23 b, 2x4, 1x6) and Bhavya Telreja (16 (18b, 1x4, 1x6) were the main scorers.

For Podar, Arnesh Ghoghate captured two wickets for 17 runs whereas Khushal Jangid, Radheya Mahadane and Kanishk Jamuar got one wicket each. Marketing manager of IIT Point Sachin Khadakkar, director of MKH Sancheti Public School Amit Yenurkar, principal of DY Patil International School Kiran Kombe, Amol Chaknalwar of Treat Ice Cream, manager of DY Patil International School Harshali Khadse, AVP and sports head of Lokmat Media Group Mateen Khan, former Ranji Trophy player and founder director of DY Patil Sports Academy Baburao Yadav graced the prize distribution function.

Individual prizes

Man-of-the-series: Manav Raheja (DPS Kamptee Road), Man-of-the-final: Avyesh Bhiwapurkar (Podar International School, Besa), best batsman: Rohit Ramteke (DPS Kamptee Road), best bowler: Parth Ojha (DPS Kamptee Road) and best fielder: Gunwant Awasthi (Aspire International).