Powerlifting national from today

About 500 powerlifters from 21 states & UT affiliated units will participate in the meet. On April 6 at 8:00 am the mega championships will be inaugurated, thereafter the championships will start on 4 platforms simultaneously.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held with the presence of union minister Nitin Gadkari on April 8 at 5 pm while MPA president Sunil Agrawal will preside over the function.

National referees & officials from Maharashtra Powerlifting Association including Kamlesh Choudhari , Vijay Bahadur, Amol Chandrikapure, RR Bijor, Siddarth Gharde, Suman Golcha, Sunil Fulzele ( NDPLA), Janardhan Khorgade, Yaswant Nimkhedkar,Dilip Sengarap, Dilip Karkade, Chandrashekhar Wankar, Panshe , Narendra Bhute, Parminder Singh Saini, Smidha Zhore, Priyadarshini Jagushte, Rishab Rathor, Shaswat Sakhare, Sunil Thakre, Mahesh Gaikwad, Venkatesh Raj, Munna Wasnik, Sachin Tapre, Rakesh Shahu,Vijay Munishwar and others are working hard for the success of meet.