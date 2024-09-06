Prachi appointed Indian gymnastics coach

Prachi who is the director of Phoenix Gymnastics Academy has been appointed as the coach by the Gymnastics Federation of India, New Delhi. Earlier she has represented India in the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championship held at Azerbaijan in 2018. She was also appointed as women team coach in the Asian Championship held at Kazakistan in 2022. India won six medals in different categories in the said championship. In 2023, she cleared Level-1 coaching course in acrobatic gymnastics at Hong Kong.

The team will be leaving for Portugal on September 9. GFI president Sudhir Mittal, president of Maharashtra Amateur Gymnastic Association Sanjay Shete, secretary Dr Makrand Joshi, deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, DSO Pallavi Dhatrak, international coach Sumit Nair, president of Nagpur District Gymnastics Association Subhash Gangreeddiwar, coach Purushottam Darvankar, Mukesh Ghyar and others have congratulated her and wished best luck.