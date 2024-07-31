Pragatik girls runners-up

In the final Pragatik Madhyami while representing Nagpur division lost to Mumbai 0-2. Earlier in the semi-final they thrashed Nashik 7-0. Thanks to Mona Sahu who slammed three goals in the 10th, 15th and 40th minute. She was ably supported by Sakshi Vaidya who netted two goals in 28th and 45th minutes. Anjali Waghmare (10th min) and Dhani(48th min) were other scorers.