Prajakta bags silver in nationals

Nagpur, June 10

Prajakta Godbole of Nagpur while representing Maharashtra in the 61st National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, bagged the silver medal.

In the women's 10,000 metre race held at JLN ground, Prajakta Godbole achieved the second place and won silver medal. In the competition, Prajakta clocked 33 minutes 59.34 seconds. Maharashtra's Sanjeevani Jadhav bagged secured first place with a gold medal in the competition. She clocked 33 minutes 16.43 seconds. Third place went to Kavita Yadav of Uttar Pradesh. Kavita clocked 35 minutes 33 seconds.