Prajwal, Sanika emerge fastest runners

The competition held at the Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education was inaugurated by the principal of the college Dr. Sharda Naidu and director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi. The winning players were honored with cash prizes and attractive medals. D D. Nagar Vidyalaya principal Madhuri Yawalkar, veteran coach Bhau Kane, Dhananjay Kane, Sunil Bhute, Shiv Chhatrapati Award winner Aparna Thakre, Archana Vasule, Manoj Balpande, Surekha Limaye Vinod Vyavahe honoured the players. Coordinator of the event Jitendra Ghordaddekar, Vaishali Chatare, Mrinalini Bhagat, Mamta Sawane, Sarang Mirashi, Saili Waghmare, Avanti Hatwar, Nirja Thare, Pallavi Waghmare and others cooperated to make the competition a success. Nagpur District Athletics Association joint Secretary Ram Wani and his team handled the technical side for the competition.

Results: Men (5000 m): Pranay Mahule (Track Star), Ayush Ninave (Track Star), Gulshan Mahurkar (Black Bird). 400M: Harsh Singh (Black Bird), Punaram Madavi (Jai Birsa), Seshrao Raut (Shri Ram KM). 100m : Prajwal Sabal (Jai Birsa), Punaram Madavi (Jai Birsa), Rahul Petkar (New Maharashtra). Women (5000m): Mithali Bhoyer (Nav Maharashtra), Tripti Patle (Track Star), 400m: Bhuvaneshwari Masram (Nav Maharashtra), Sonali Bavane, Vaishnavi Pathode (Both Click to Cloud), 100m: Sanika Mangar (BKCP) , Samiksha Bagde (Click to Cloud), Kiran Kolhe (New Maharashtra). Under-18 boys 3000m: Samit Tong (Track Star), Pranay Sonwane (Nav Maharashtra), Lucky Samarth (Track Star). 400M: Yash Nikode (Track Star), Uday Mhaske (BKCP), Devdutt Mahalle (BKCP). 100m - Uday Mhaske (BKCP), Devdutt Mahalle (BKCP), Sahil Jangda (Chaitanya Sports). Under 18 girls 3000m - Anjali Madavi (New Maharashtra), Nandini Jadhav (HTKBS), Sachi Mendhe (HTKBS). 400m - Kashish Bhagat (Shakuntala Sports), Arya Kore (Khelo India), Akansha Sodia (Nav Maharashtra). 100 m: V. Nageshwari (Black Bird), Kashish Bhagat (Shakuntala Sports), Sanyogita Misar (New Maharashtra). U-14 boys 1000m: Kaushik Chaudhary (Shankutala Sports), Aditya Nageshwar (Track Star), Anushkar Kaikade (Nav Maharashtra). 100M: Shivansh Patel (HTKBS), Amit Sharma (AV Fitness), Atharva Bapat (RS Mundle). U-14 girls – 1000 m: Tanmai Pimpalkar (New Maharashtra), Janhvi Bavane, Himanshi Bavane (both Track Stars). 100M: Pritha Godbole (RS Mundle), Ruchika Raut (Future Athletic), Manasvi Chauhan (Vikrant Sporting). U-12 boys 200m: Soumya Nicode, Prateek Badole, Tejomay Rao (all Three Track Stars). 80M: Soumya Nicode, Prateek Badole (Track Star), Anvesh Dhomene (New Maharashtra). U-12 girls 200m: Ananya Mangar (BKCP), Risha Astkar, Amelia Martin (both Future Athletic). 80m -Ananya Mangar (BKCP), Priyanka Dhole (RS Mundle), Vaishnavi Kotpalliwar (BKCP).