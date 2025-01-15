Pranay, Mitali fastest runners
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 15, 2025 10:55 PM2025-01-15T22:55:06+5:302025-01-15T22:55:06+5:30
In the men's category, Pranay Mahule of Arts Commerce Night College won the gold medal by completing the distance in 4:08.11 minutes. Samit Tong of Track Star Athletics Club fought hard and won the silver medal by recording a time of 4:08.48 minutes, while Gaurav Khodatkar of Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal clinched the bronze medal by recording a time of :11.00 minutes.
In the women's race, Mitali Bhoyar of Track Star Athletics Club won the gold medal by completing the 1500 meters distance in 5:24.26 minutes. Anjali Madavi of Khel Foundation Nagpur came second with a timing of 5:24.82 minutes and Prachi Pickalmunde of Veer National Sports Academy (5:51.08 minutes) came third .