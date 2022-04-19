Pravin Togadia: Why loudspeakers were not removed when there was BJP govt in state

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has raised the issue of noise in mosques due to loudspeakers. At present, the issue of loudspeakers is the centre of discussion in the state and ministers and other political leaders in the state are also making statements about loudspeakers on mosques. Raj Thackeray's role is being supported and opposed at a time when the atmosphere in Maharashtra is heating up. The BJP in the state has supported MNS chief's stand.

Pravin Togadia ofPresident of International Hindu Parishad has targeted BJP. BJP has supported the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, no problem, it is a good thing. However, before taking a two-pronged stance on the loudspeaker issue, Praveen Togadia appealed in Nagpur today to take down the loudspeaker on mosques in the states where the BJP is in power. Even when there was a BJP government in Maharashtra, there were loudspeaker on the mosque; But they were not removed then, he said.

Praveen Togadia has been the President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for many years. However, in the meantime, he got into an argument with some of the leaders in the organization and withdrew from the VHP. Subsequently, Togadia founded the International Hindu Parishad. In the meantime, he has repeatedly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.