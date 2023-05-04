Pride of place to Lokmat's Jain, Media badminton tourney from today

The tournament is being organised in association with the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University and Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA).

Lokmat's Ashish Jain has been given top seeding in the men's singles whereas Mahesh Sarangi is seeded two. In the doubles, Mahesh Sarangi- SS Ahmed have been given top billing whereas Ashish Jain-Raviraj Ambadwar are seeded two. In the women's singles Meenal Jain (Lokmat) has been given top seeding.

Vikas Ahuja of Suyash Healthcare Group, director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi and the senior vice president of Maharashtra Badminton Association and NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar will grace the inaugural function at 10 a.m. However the matches will begin at 9.15 a.m.

Three events including men's singles, men's doubles and women's singles will be organised. Cash prizes and attractive trophies will be given to winners, runners and semifinalists.