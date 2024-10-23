Prisha bags bronze for Nagpur div

Nagpur divison team comprising Prisha, Jagdish Bitaade, Sanjana Nair and Mishka Shivhare performed well to secure bronze. They have qualified for the school national championship. From Nagpur division nine archers participated and four won bronze in the team event. Prisha is a member of Shiv Blessing Academy in Ram Nagar. She attributes the credit of her success to coaches and parents.