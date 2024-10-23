Prisha bags bronze for Nagpur div
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 23, 2024 08:10 PM2024-10-23T20:10:02+5:302024-10-23T20:10:02+5:30
Nagpur divison team comprising Prisha, Jagdish Bitaade, Sanjana Nair and Mishka Shivhare performed well to secure bronze. They have qualified for the school national championship. From Nagpur division nine archers participated and four won bronze in the team event. Prisha is a member of Shiv Blessing Academy in Ram Nagar. She attributes the credit of her success to coaches and parents.Open in app