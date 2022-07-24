Priyanshu emerges rapid chess champ

Nagpur, July 24

Priyanshu Patil remained undefeated and remained champion in the 55th Weekend Open Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Nagpur Distict Chess Association (NDCA) at Naivedhyam Eastoria Hall, Surya Nagar, Kalamna on Sunday.

Patil secured the highest nine points to win the title. Arush Chitre, Ayush Jugele and Mayank Ranade scored 7.5 points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Chitre was declared runners-up whereas Jugele finished third. Fourth place went to Mayank Ranade.

The prizes were distributed at the hand of former MLA Sudhakar Kohale and former mayor Dayashankar Tiwari. The other dignities present on the occasion were NDCA vice-president Shreyans Kamdar, secretary K K Barat, secretary of Jai Sai Welfare Foundation Sushant Jumde, chief arbiter Pravin Pantawane and others. Final ranking: 1. Priyanshu Patil (9), 2. Arush Chitre (7.5, 53.5), 3. Ayush Jugele (7.5, 51.5), 4. Mayank Ranade (7.5, 47.5), 5. Vivaan Saraogi (7, 52), 6. Dishank Bajaj (7, 49), 7. Jay Sawalakhe (7, 49), 8. Shraddha Bajaj (7, 48), 9. Sumesh Ramteke (7, 47), 10. Ayush Ramtke (7, 45).