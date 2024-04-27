Priyanshu shocks GM RR Laxman, 8 share lead

At the end of fifth round, eight players including GM Srinath Narayanan, GM Sankalp Gupta, IM Arghyadip Das, IM PDS Girinath, Priyanshu Patyil, Dishank Bajaj, Siddhant Gawai and Vaibhav Raut emerged joint leaders with five points each.

On top board, GM Narayanan defeated FM Gaurang Bagwe. On the second board, GM Sankalp

Gupta lived up to his reputation to beat Madhavendra Pratap Sharma. On third board, IM Arghyadip Das recorded victory over Saksham Wadhwa.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by MLA Tekchand Sawarkar. Rev.Fr Joseph Koovely Principal St.Vincent Pallotti School) GM Narayan Srinath, GM Sankalp Gupta, IA Swapnil Bansod, tournament organising secretary ,Sushant Jumd and Nilesh Channawar were present on stage. The programme was compered by Shyamsundar Agrawal. International Arbiter Pravin Thakare is the chief arbiter of the tournament. He is being assisted by deputy chief arbiter Amit Tembhurne along with Manthan Kale, Vaibhav Kumbhalkar, Shrikant Bagde and others.

Important results round 5)

Gaurang Bagwe (4) lost to Srinath Narayanan (5), Sankalp Gupta (5) bt Madhavendra Pratap Sharma (4), Saksham Wadhawa (4) lost to IM Arghyadip Das (5), PDS Girinath (5) bt Arnav Kherdekar (4), RR Laxman (4) lost to Priyanshu Patil (5), Dishank Bajaj (5) bt Akash Dalvi (4), Sai Agni Jeevitesh (4) lost to Siddhant Gawai (5), Vaibhav Raut (5) bt Shankhdeep Maity (4).