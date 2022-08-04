Promote India's export, Industrialists told

Nagur, Aug4

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Western Region) in association with Vidarbha Industries Association and ECGC organised a Capacity Building Programme under the initiative “District as Export Hub” - focusing Mandarin Orange at VIA Auditorium, Nagpur

Development Commissioner - SEZ & Addl DGFT Nagpur Dr V Sraman in his welcome address elaborated that about 45% of India's GDP constitutes of foreign trade and dedicated attention needs to be paid to India's export promotion while exploring the untapped potential of districts. He further said DGFT has initiated 'District as Export Hub'. He also highlighted the problems faced by exporters in the agro sector such as poor quality, high cost, infrastructure bottlenecks, inadequate trade information system etc.

While addressing the gathering Rajat Mukherjee, Branch Manager, ECGC, Nagpur explained the various credit risks involved in exports and various policies provided by ECGC to address these risks.

Dr Dinesh Kumar, Principal Scientist (Horticulture), ICAR in his speech highlighted the various factors affecting exports and production of Mandarin Orange.

Kaushal Mohta, Chairman, VIA EXIM Forum informed about the activities of Vidarbha Industries Association. Una Helen, Management Executive, FIEO (WR) delivered a brief presentation on "Role of FIEO in augmenting India's export and the services rendered by FIEO to exporter's fraternity of India".