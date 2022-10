PSSA skaters excel in nationals

Anvayee Chanekar - bagged a silver medal in one rap road event whereas Yenshu Paresh Garala bagged silver in 500 m race. Ridhan Sawaithul secured a bronze in one tap trackrRace).

Those who were the members of Maharashtra team include Sameer Wankhede, Dhairya Tondon

Urvi Chanekar, Shivanya Dhariwal and Suhani Jain

All medal winners and coach Piyush Akre have been congratulated by P K Singh, Upendra Verma, Swapnil Samarth and Nagpur District Roller Skating Association .