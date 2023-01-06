PT Usha, Mithali to inaugurate KKM-5 tomorrow

A short and sweet inaugural ceremony has been planned where the participating players will be presenting various activities including a demonstration on Yoga, Mallakhamb and Lezim. Participating players of all the 55 sporting disciplines will also perform march past.

The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav which is a brainchild of Hon’ble Cabinet Minister Shri Nitinji Gadkari will provide a platform to the fitness enthusiasts, an amateur and professional player not only of the city and nearby districts but from across Maharashtra. A total of Rs 1,30,87,743 prize money will be distributed in the fifth season.

The first-of-its-kind event, a first for any city in India, to be conducted in 15 days will have 55 sports disciplines and will be played at around 63 venues. A total of 2,280 teams, around 5,000 officials and over 54,000 participants will take part in the fifth edition of this historic sporting event.

During the concluding ceremony of this unique sports festival scheduled on January 22, as many as 688 Trophies, 11,939 medals and a prize money of Rs 1.30 crore will be distributed amongst the podium finishers. In addition, many individual awards will also be given during the championship. During the team event, the best player in every match will also be given an award. With an aim to take the unique sporting extravaganza to newer heights the organizing committee of KKM-5 will conduct six sporting disciplines at the Vidarbha and Maharashtra level.

All the players participating in the season 5 of KKM will be given an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each for a period of One Year.