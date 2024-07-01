Public Outcry Halts Underground Parking Project at Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi

In a significant turn of events, the state government has suspended the construction of an underground parking facility at Deekshabhoomi following widespread public protests. The project, which was sanctioned with a budget of Rs 200 crores, has now been put on hold to respect the sentiments of the local community.Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the situation, explaining the government's stance.

"Rs 200 crores were sanctioned by the state government for the construction of the underground parking as per the plan created by the Memorial Committee. However, considering the public sentiment, the state government has decided to postpone it. A meeting will be held and the final decision will be taken only after considering everyone's opinion."

The Deekshabhoomi site holds immense historical and cultural significance as the place where Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a key architect of the Indian Constitution, converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956. The construction plan, despite its intent to address parking issues during large gatherings, faced backlash from the public who felt it could potentially disturb the sanctity of the site. Protestors gathered at the construction site, voicing their concerns and demanding the preservation of Deekshabhoomi’s integrity. In light of these protests, the government has shown a willingness to engage with the community to find a mutually acceptable solution. The upcoming meeting will involve stakeholders from various groups to ensure that the final decision aligns with the collective sentiments and needs of the public