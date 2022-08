Purple belt awarded to Anahita Kapoor

The coveted purple belt was awarded to Anahita Kapoor during belt gradation exam organised by MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu Karate-Do India at Karate Hall, Divisional Krida Sankul Indoor Stadium, Mankapur.

The exam was conducted by Hanshi Dr. Zakir Khan. Those who won yellow belts include Saransh Choubey, Harshali Pankaj Jamgade, Wania Quazi, Litika Thakur, Rupali Yogesh Patil, Bhavika Kauduji Maraskolhe, Jiyanshi Bhande, Pulkit Gupta,Hamid Tajul Ashraf Khwaja, Ahmed Tajul Ashraf Khwaja,Girishma Kundkar and Survi Wawarkar.

Orange belts winners consist Vaibhavi Kolhe, Sauleha Baig, Divyansh Kishore Kambe, Aaradhy Kishore Kambe ,Zubaid Qureshi, Laveza Sohail Shaikh and Kaustubh Rajendra Bisane.

Yuvraj Mishra, Afzal Baig, Aditya Bhimrao Sontakke, Zeekra Khan, Ayaan Kothari,Vanshaj Gopalani, Rishika Niranjane,Samruddhi Naradwar, and Rahemeen Ahmed .