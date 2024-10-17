Purvi, Purab bag double crown
October 17, 2024
In the Under-13 girls final, Purvi defeated Sach Matte 09-11, 11-04, 11-05. She added another feather to her cap by winning Under-15 girls crown. She defeated Sakshi Arora 11-4, 12-10. Her brother Purab also walked away with double crown. In the Under-15 final, he defeated Karan Kashyap 11-07, 11-07 and then in Under-17 category he got the better of same opponent Karan Kashyap 11-08, 11-09.
In the Under-19 final, Sakshi Arora clinched the title defeating Purvi Renu 07-11, 11-09, 11-08. In the men's singles final, Jayesh Kulkarni toppled Kaustubh Udar 11-06, 12-10, 11-09.
Secretary of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association Adv. Ashutosh Potnis distributed the prizes in the presence of chief referee Deepak Kanetkar.
Results
Under-13 girls final: Purvi Renu bt Sach Matte 09-11, 11-04, 11-05
Under-15 girls final: Purvi Renu bt Sakshi Arora 11-04, 12-10
Under 15 boys final: Purab Singh Renu bt Karan Kashyap 11-07, 11-07
Under-17 boy's finals: Purab Singh Renu Bt Karan Kashyap 11-08, 11-09
Under-19 girls final: Sakshi Arora Bt Purvi Renu 07-11, 11-09, 11-08
Men's final: Jayesh Kulkarni bt Kaustubh Udar 11-06, 12-10, 11-09