PWS win double crown in atyapatya

In the final played at the university's Ravi Nagar ground PWS men defeated Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education (IDCPE) 22-9, 16-15. In the third place match, Dhanwate National College (DNC) overcame Br SK Wankhede College 13-10, 21-13.

In the women's section, PWS College defeated IDCPE 13-10. 21-13 to win the title. Br SK Wankhede College achieved third place defeating Dayanand Arya Kanya Mahavidyalaya 9-6, 11-9. Earlier principal of Br Wankhede College Dr Vidya Bharambe and Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Alok Pande inaugurated the tournament. Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, secretary of Maharashtra State Atyapatya Mahamandal Dr Amarkant Chakole were present on the occasion.

The prize distribution function was held in the presence of the secretary of Atyapatya Federation of India Dr Deepak Kavishwar, principal of PWS College Dr Yeshwant Patil, Dr Vidya Bharambe, Dr Amarkant Chakole, Dr Ashok Patil, Dr Nitin Jangtiwar and others.