Qidwai super division champ

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Tony Gharjale, Javed Akhtar , Zubair Akhtar (physio) Tanvir Ul Isla mand Akash Kharole of Qidwai for their rough play.

Eagle's Danish Iqbal was shown second yellow card in the 87th minute. Qidwai walked away with cash prize of Rs21,000 and trophy whereas Eagle FC was awarded Rs15,000. JSW DGM

JSW DGM Rinku Singh was the chief guest of prize distribution function. NDFA president Haresh Vora, secretary Iqbal Kashmiri, Atmaram Pandey, Hemant Sahani, Satynarayan Jerpoth, Stanley Gregory, Abid Khan, .Adnan Ali, AB Khan and others graced the prize distribution function.

Individual prizes

Best player of the tournament: Rahul Mundri (Qidwai), man-of- the final match: Akash Kharole (Qidwai), best goalkeeper : Altamash Ansari (Qidwai), best player of the runner up team: Faizan Ansari (Eagle ).