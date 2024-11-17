Quality of food products essential for exports : Waghmare

Sarang Waghmare, the young third generation businessman from the city further said in a typical food processing unit, contents create the community, community creates the culture, culture creates the consumption, and consumption creates the business.

Vasudha Paul a globally recognised food safety professional from the city, while addressing the workshop explained in detail the regulatory requirements for agro and food processing units in India including licensing and registration, good manufacturing practices (GMPs), hazard analysis and critical control Points (HACCP), food Safety Standards / ISO 22000, labeling and packaging, sanitation and hygiene, pest control, employee training, record keeping, inspections and audits, product recall plans, allergen management, microbiological testing, supply chain control, food safety, quality control, prevention of food adulteration act, fruit products order, meat food products order, vegetable oil products (control) order, edible oils packaging (regulation) order, milk and milk products order etc including the current updates.

The programme was inaugurated by the chairman of the VIA Agro Forum Om Jajodia. Shachi Mallick conducted the programme while project director Kapil Charan Sahoo, Kirty Sirothia, Laxmikant Padole, Kiran Gokhale, Reena Saha, Aniruddha Ansingkar, Shipra Dixit, Sanjay Sinha, agro business entrepreneurs, senior agro processing and food Industry professionals, food input traders, food products exporters from the city and progressive farmers were present at the programme. Kiran Gokhale proposed a vote of thanks.