Qureshi fashions Mission India's victory

Nagpur, June23

Riding on Umair Qureshi's all-important goal, Mission Inia defeated Nagpur United 1-0 in the JSW First Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday.

In the 19th minute Qureshi scored a brilliant goal to put Mission Indian in the leading position. After facing goal, Nagpur United players too intensified their attacks in the rival citadel but the rival defenders were equal to the task. During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Nayab Sayyed (58th min) and Shoeb Hasaan (60th min) for their rough tackle.

In the second match, Bazm E Zulfekar defeated Star Boys Kandri 1-0. After playing a barren first half, Jamal Ansari struck in the 65th minute. Star Boys too made some good efforts to restore the parity but in vain. Aryna Ansari of Bazm E Zulfekar was shown yellow card in the 67th minute for rough tackle. Nikhil of Star Boys was also warned.

On Friday, Baba Sporting will play Young Haider at 2.30 p.m. MOILXI will lock horns with Al Muslaimin at 4 p.m.