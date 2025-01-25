R-Day offers at Shrikant Electronics

Under the Smart Club, customers will get rewards of Rs 21,000. Customers can purchase products through cash, card and EMI as per their convenience. There is a zero percent down payment facility on all Samsung products. Ranjan Nayak was the lucky winner in the scheme of Srikanth Electronics. The showroom has Samsung LED TVs from 65 to 85 inches. There are products from Sony, Samsung, LG, Godrej, Intex, Onida, IFB, Videocon, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Daikin, Panasonic, Oppo, Vivo, Apple companies. Customers have the opportunity to buy products like LED, washing machine, refrigerator, air conditioner, microwave oven, laptop, camera, handycam, smartphone, kitchen chimney, mixer, food processor, iron, induction, grate, geyser, rice cooker, flour mill.

The air-conditioned showroom is spread over 5,000 sq ft. There is a display of electronics on each floor. Shrikant Electronics has been providing quality and prompt service to its customers for the last 37 years. The showroom is located at Besa T-Point, Beside Dutt Mandir, Subhash Road, Gandhisagar and New Samsung Smart Plaza, Plot No. 52, Beside Maruti Nexa Showroom, Manishnagar.