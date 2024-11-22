Rabbani blank IFFC 2-0
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 22, 2024 09:05 PM2024-11-22T21:05:02+5:302024-11-22T21:05:02+5:30
During the proceedings Imran was cautioned in the 20th minute for his rough tactics. Two Chankapur players Geet Harinkhede ...
During the proceedings Imran was cautioned in the 20th minute for his rough tactics. Two Chankapur players Geet Harinkhede and Rohan Gaigole were also shown yellow cards.
Zeeshan's hat-trick in Xciteplay victory
In an exciting JSW Senior Divison match, Xciteplay FC pipped Sportians 3-2 thanks to Mohammad Zeeshan who scored hat-trick. In the very sixth minute, Rudveek Bhende opened the scoring for Sportians. However, his joy was short-lived as in the eighth minute Mohammad Zeeshan restored the parity converting an excellent opportunity. Again Zeeshan found the net in the 35th minute to give 2-1 leae to Xciteply.With five minutes remaining for the break, Zeeshan netted his third goal and completed the hat-trick. In the 72nd minute Shubham Raut reduced the deficit for Sportians but that was too late.Open in app