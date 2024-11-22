Rabbani blank IFFC 2-0

During the proceedings Imran was cautioned in the 20th minute for his rough tactics. Two Chankapur players Geet Harinkhede and Rohan Gaigole were also shown yellow cards.

Zeeshan's hat-trick in Xciteplay victory

In an exciting JSW Senior Divison match, Xciteplay FC pipped Sportians 3-2 thanks to Mohammad Zeeshan who scored hat-trick. In the very sixth minute, Rudveek Bhende opened the scoring for Sportians. However, his joy was short-lived as in the eighth minute Mohammad Zeeshan restored the parity converting an excellent opportunity. Again Zeeshan found the net in the 35th minute to give 2-1 leae to Xciteply.With five minutes remaining for the break, Zeeshan netted his third goal and completed the hat-trick. In the 72nd minute Shubham Raut reduced the deficit for Sportians but that was too late.