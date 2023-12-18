Rabbani drub Rahul Club 4-1

Rabbani had the upper hand right from the beginning. In the 24th minute, they drew the first blood thanks to Moiz Akmal. Rizwan haded the right wing cross from Mustajab and the ball rebounded. Moiz Akmal showed a presence of mind and scored an easy goal.

After a change of ends, Rahul Club succeeded in leveling the score when Stenlay Peter found the net in the 59th minute on the penalty that they got due to the blunder committed by Rabbani's defender. However, his joy was short-lived as in the 61st minute, Rabbani's Uaif Ahmad struck when the ball rebounded from the rival defender on the shot of Riazan. In the 79th minute, Rabbani took 3-1 lead when Mohammad Rizwan scored a spectacular goal surprising three defenders of Rahul Club. The fourth goal for Rabbani came thru Mohammad Oswis in the 81st minute on the cross of Gulam Imran.

During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Rizwan Ahmad and Miskal Jama of Rabbnai along with two players of Rahul Club side Valarien Paul and Preet Kanojiya.