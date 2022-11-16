Rabbani emerge U-14 football champ

Affan Neyazi played an important role in Rabbani's victory by scoring two goals. In the fifth minute he opened the scoring and then three minutes later increased the score 2-0. In the 20th minute Rudraksha Murmare reduced the deficit for DPS Kamptee. However, his joy was short-lived as five minutes later Mohammad netted the third goal for Rabbani and sealed the fate of opponents.

Vice principal of SK Porwal College Sunit Bhowmick, Dr Jayant Ramteke, Mallika Nagpure, Zubair Ahmad, Shabab Athar, Junaid Abrar, Sohail Ahmed and Akhtar Jamal graced the prize distribution function.

Meanwhile, Under-14 tournament for girls started on Thursday at Divisional Sports Complex, DSO Pallavi Dhatrak inaugurated the tournament.