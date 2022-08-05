Rabbani HS U-14 champs too

Nagpur, Aug 5

MM Rabbani High School defeated Delhi Public School (DPS) Kamptee 4-2 to win Subrato Mukherjee Inter-School Under-14 Football Tournament (Rural) organised by DSO at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur ground here on Friday. In an interesting final the score was equalised (1-1) during the regulation time. DPS were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Aarav Gajbhiye put them in the leading position in the 16 th minute.

After facing goal, Rabbani strikers too geared up but the rival defenders were equal to task. Thus DPS were leading in the first half. In the second half Rabbani scored an equaliser when in the 41st minute,e Arsalam Athar found the net. A tie-breaker was enforced when both teams failed to break the deadlock. In tie-breaker, Affan Neyazi, Mohammad Ilyas and Mohammad Shahnihal converted the sports kicks perfectly for the winners. For DPS only Tejas Akbani succeeded in scoring the goal.

DSO Pallavi Dharak was also present during the final to motivate the players.