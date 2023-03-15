Rahul Academy win by 3-0

Ivan Mandonca (20th min), Christopher Peter (45th min) and Saurabh Uikey (48th min) scored one goal each for the winners.

In another match, ONFC defeated Young Boys 2-1. Touseef Anwar (5th min) and Fardeen (22nd min) scored one goal each for ONFC. For Young Boys side, Md.Asif struck in the 27th minute.

Ansari FC and Young Ansar played out a 1-1 draw. After a barren first half, Faizal scored for Young Ansar in he 60th minute. However his joy was short-lived as five minutes later Mohsin equalised the score.

In 'A' division tournaament, Zainish FC and Baba Sporting played out a goalless draw.

Ira International thrashed Cradel FC 7-0. Koushik Ingole (20th and 35th min), Aniket Sharma (25th and 56th min), Manthan Zade (35th and 58th min) netted two goals each whereas

Ashok P S (59th) scored one goal.