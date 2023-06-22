Rahul, SECR record victories

Rahul Club defeated Qidwai1-0. After playing a barren first half, Anurag Solanki scored the winning goal in the 74th minute. In the next moment Rahul were reduced to ten when Muzammil Khan was given marching orders for his rough play.

In another match, SECR downed MOIL XI 2-0. In the 14th minute, Nitin Kottulwar put SECR ahead thru excellent goal. After a change of ends, Ayaz Ahmad doubled the score and sealed the fate of opponents.

In the girls section, Pragatik Club, Koradi defeated IDCPE1-0. Thanks to Vanshika Mate who scored an all-important goal in the 20th minute. In the second match, Mayuri Marathe struck thrice as Nagpur Academy thrashed Nagpur Gymkhana 4-0. Mayuri found the net in 5th, 20th and 30th minutes. Mahima Pandey ably supported her by striking in the 16th minute.