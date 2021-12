Rai-Thakur enter third round

Nagpur, Dec 30

Anand Rai and his partner Abhishek Thakur entered the third round in the ongoing snicket tournament hosted by Gondwana Club, Nagpur in memory of Late Raibahadur Madhavlal Tulsidas Parikh on Thursday.

In the second round match, Rai-Thakur defeated Ashish-Deepak 146-62, 108-77 in straight two frames. Earlier in first-round match, Sumit Rai-Karan Kale downed Shravan Mehta and Abhishek Jain 102-90.

